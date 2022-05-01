Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community remain in limbo after receiving eviction notices

The residents of a Broward County mobile home park who are facing eviction held a rally on Sunday.

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – The residents of a Broward County mobile home park who are facing eviction held a rally on Sunday.

One of those residents at Lakeside Park Estates, Fernando Acuna Jr., told Local 10 News’ Terrell Forney about the hell his family has endured over the past two months.

“Hectic, stressful, depressing,” he said. “They’re gonna throw us out there while we also have a loan that we still have to pay for this place? It’s not fair.”

Fernando’s father had lived in the development for 20 years, but last year they bought a mobile home with his life savings.

“Right now, I don’t know where I’m going,” said Acuna Sr.

Back in March, every resident at the park received a notice of eviction and were told they would have to be gone in 30 days.

Ad

A later notice said the timeline was a result of miscommunication, but residents have been in limbo ever since.

The land is owned by Trinity Broadcasting Network, a Christian organization, but property owners aren’t feeling a spiritual connection.

The grassroots group Florida Rising is helping to assist the affected residents.

“They’re being intimidated into giving up the title and being offered as little as $200. That’s outrageous,” said Carlos Naranjo with Florida Rising.