Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community brace for eviction

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – A group of Broward County residents who said they are facing evictions without proper compensation met with the representatives of a property owner on Thursday night. There was plenty of shouting.

Trinity Broadcasting Network is a broadcast television network that focuses on faith and inspirational programs. This is why Pembroke Park residents said they can’t believe a company of that nature would be pushing them into homelessness.

Trinity Broadcasting Network is the owner of the Lakeside Park Estates, a mobile home park with more than 250 sites at 3300 Pembroke Rd. With two heated pools, a tennis court, and an aqua golf range, it’s purported to have “some of the best amenities of RV parks in Florida.”

“Some of us might have to live in our cars,” one resident said, due to the lack of time they have to find another place to live.

Residents of Pembroke Park mobile home community are hoping to hear some answers as they brace for eviction.

In March, the promises failed. The residents received a 30-day eviction notice followed by a letter that said the notice was the result of a miscommunication.

Amid the uncertainty, “For Sale” signs started to go up around the community. Many families said they couldn’t afford to move even if they wanted to.

Diana Kullander, a resident, said, there are plenty of unanswered questions.

“What are the relocation components of where they’re going to relocate us? What kind of money is going to be offered? Is there any money?” she asked.