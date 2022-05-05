South Florida couple offers $5,000 reward for missing French bulldog

A South Florida couple is asking for their community's help to get their beloved Frenchie home.

MIAMI – A South Florida couple is asking for their community’s help to find their beloved French bulldog.

Jack and Miju Dixon are desperate to get their two-year-old dog, Morgan Freeman, back home.

Miami couple offers reward for missing Frenchie (Courtesy: Jack and Miju Dixon)

On Sunday, he and his brother Pizza were outside with the couple as they were hanging out with some friends. In a video clip taken from their home, you can see Morgan wander toward a corner of the backyard.

“We noticed Morgan wasn’t in the yard after about 3 minutes of him not being here and we believe he slipped through a little hole in the back of our yard onto the next street over,” said Jack Dixon.

A few minutes later, a neighbor’s home surveillance camera captures a car pulling away from the home that backs up to theirs, and seconds after that, you can hear Miju yelling Morgan’s name.

The dog had an Apple airtag attached to its collar and through the app, the couple could see his location moving quickly as if he was in a car.

The Dixon’s followed Morgan’s icon as long as they could, but near an apartment complex in Hialeah, the airtag was disconnected. Now they hope someone can help bring him home.

“There is a reward for his return, no questions asked $5,000,” said Jack Dixon.

“It’s so crazy to me that it says he’s there and he’s not. I just, I just want him back,” said Miju Dixon.

Morgan does have a microchip and the Dixon’s are offering a $5,000 reward for his safe return.

Anyone with information about the missing Frenchie is asked to take a photo of him and call or text 347-403-6668.