83º

LIVE

Local News

Dead shark turns up hanging from Florida school’s ceiling

Andrea Torres, Digital Journalist

Tags: Florida
A Ponte Vedra High School administrator reported finding a dead shark on campus Thursday. (Courtesy photo)

MIAMI – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating how a dead shark ended up at a public school on Thursday, south of Jacksonville.

The St. Johns County School District provided images to deputies showing the shark on high display at the Ponte Vedra High School’s main courtyard.

“There was this massive shark hanging from the ceiling, and it smelled really bad,” Cooper Gottfried, a sophomore, told News4JAX.

Authorities suspect it was a senior prank since the school’s mascot is a shark.

Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

RELATED STORIES

About the Author:

The Emmy Award-winning journalist joined the Local 10 News team in 2013. She wrote for the Miami Herald for more than 9 years and won a Green Eyeshade Award.

email