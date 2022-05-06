Dead shark turns up hanging from Florida school’s ceiling

MIAMI – The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is investigating how a dead shark ended up at a public school on Thursday, south of Jacksonville.

The St. Johns County School District provided images to deputies showing the shark on high display at the Ponte Vedra High School’s main courtyard.

“There was this massive shark hanging from the ceiling, and it smelled really bad,” Cooper Gottfried, a sophomore, told News4JAX.

Authorities suspect it was a senior prank since the school’s mascot is a shark.

Assignment Desk Editor Emily Hales contributed to this report.