Miami crash leaves 1 woman dead, another woman injured

Sky 10 over the scene of a fatal crash in Miami.

MIAMI – An early morning crash in the city of Miami left one woman dead and another woman injured Friday.

The crash was reported just after 4 a.m. in the area of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 82nd Street.

According to Officer Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for the police department, officers responded to the area following a crash involving two vehicles.

She said Miami Fire Rescue personnel pronounced a woman in her 20s dead at the scene.

Another woman in her 20s was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

Biscayne Boulevard, between 81st and 82nd Streets, is shut down in both directions as detectives investigate what led up to the collision.

No other details were immediately released.