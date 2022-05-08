76º

1 dead, 1 police officer hospitalized during shooting in Hallandale Beach

Officer is in stable and good condition

Trent Kelly, Reporter

Tags: Hallandale Beach Police Department, Hallandale Beach, Crime
One man died on Saturday during an officer-involved shooting, according to the Hallandale Beach Police Department.

A police officer was hospitalized, but is in stable and good condition, police said.

Police said the man was armed with a knife inside Argo restaurant, and then ran to a liquor store after being tased by officers who arrived at the restaurant.

The man and officers got into a confrontation at the liquor store, with an officer opening fire and killing the man, police said.

One officer suffered cuts to his face, police said.

Both officers who responded are on paid leave during the investigation.

