Motorcyclist rushed to hospital after collision with vehicle in Miami

MIAMI – Officers in Miami-Dade County are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle.

According to Miami police, a motorcyclist was struck by a vehicle near the intersection Northwest 12th Avenue and 31st Street.

It happened at approximately 12:20 p.m. on Sunday.

Police said the vehicle that hit the motorcyclist was black and possibly a pick-up truck.

The man who was riding the motorcycle was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital by Miami Fire Rescue in critical condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.