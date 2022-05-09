Man hospitalized after being shot while in his van in Miami

The man drove himself to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a pair of bullet holes through his front windshield and his driver’s side window completely shot out, police said.

MIAMI – A man was hospitalized after being struck by gunfire while sitting in a Chrysler van with his son on Sunday, according to the Miami Police Department.

The son escaped unharmed, police said.

The man drove himself to the emergency room at Jackson Memorial Hospital with a pair of bullet holes through his front windshield and his driver’s side window completely shot out, police said.

Police said the shooting happened about a mile way from the hospital in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood at around 5 p.m. Sunday, with the man saying he and his son were in the van near Northwest 29th Street and Second Avenue when someone opened fire.

Cops and crime scene techs spent hours at the hospital looking at the van before a tow truck eventually took it away.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.