83-year-old man goes missing in Miami-Dade

MIAMI – Miami-Dade police said they are searching for a missing 83-year-old man.

Authorities said Carlos Abel Torres was last seen on Monday, around 9 a.m., wearing a blue and white striped shirt with yellow pants.

🚨 #MISSING: Carlos Abel Torres, 83 years old, was last seen in the 2700 Block of NW 76th Street. Please note, Carlos Abel Torres may be in need of services. Anyone with information is urged to contact @CrimeStopper305 at (305) 471-8477 or by dialing **TIPS. pic.twitter.com/8Woul0tUx2 — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 10, 2022

His eyes are light brown and his hair is grey.

Torres went missing from the 2700 block on Northwest 76th Street.

Police said Torres left his residence on foot and has not returned. He also may be in need of services.

Anyone with information about this missing person should contact Detective A. Larrinaga or any detective of the Miami-Dade Police Department, Special Victims Bureau/Missing Persons Squad at (305)-715-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (305)-471-TIPS.