Man arrested following stabbing inside discount store in Miami

MIAMI – A 55-year-old man has been arrested after he stabbed another man Monday during a physical altercation inside a discount store in Miami, authorities confirmed.

The incident occurred just before 10:30 a.m. Monday at the Sheila Discount Store at 811 Southwest Fifth Ave.

According to the suspect’s arrest report, Jose Miguel Gonzalez, who is homeless, exchanged some words with another man before they got into a physical altercation inside the store.

Police said Gonzalez then pulled out a knife and stabbed the victim multiple times in the upper body.

An officer who was responding to the area for a separate call was flagged down by a witness and then saw the victim outside the store, bleeding from the left side of his chest.

Police said Gonzalez then exited the store while holding the knife.

The officer ordered Gonzalez to drop the knife and took him into custody, authorities said.

The victim was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition, where he underwent surgery.

Ad

Gonzalez told detectives that the victim had followed him, insulted him and disrespected him prior to the incident, the arrest report stated.

He was ultimately arrested on an attempted murder charge.