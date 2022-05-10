Man transferred to Miami-Dade jail after allegedly stabbing prison inmate to death

Matthew Ryan Hayes is charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of a fellow inmate in Homestead.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A 35-year-old man was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center last Friday as he awaits trial for allegedly killing a fellow prison inmate in 2020.

Matthew Ryan Hayes is charged with second-degree murder for the fatal stabbing of Laphelus Hudnellz, 29, at the Dade Correctional Institution in Homestead.

The incident happened in November 2020.

According to Hayes’ arrest warrant, Hayes and Hudnellz had both walked out of their dormitories on the second floor and made their way downstairs before Hayes, who was armed with two homemade knives, approached Hudnellz from behind and began stabbing him in the upper neck and back area.

Police said the victim began bleeding profusely as Hayes began to chase him.

Two Department of Corrections officers witnessed the stabbing, which was also captured on surveillance video, the arrest warrant stated.

According to the warrant, a DOC lieutenant ordered Hayes to drop the knives and then placed hand restraints on him.

Ad

The victim was airlifted to Jackson South Medical Center, where he died.

Hayes was also hospitalized for non-life-threatening injuries.

According to the warrant, Hayes was transferred to a maximum security facility at Florida State Prison in Raiford on Nov. 21, 2020, where he remained in custody until he was transferred to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in Miami last week.

He is being held without bond as he awaits trial.