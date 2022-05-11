Man accused of indecent exposure at a South Florida Starbucks

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – A Lauderhill man is facing charges for allegedly exposing himself at a South Florida Starbucks.

Tony Daniel Mitchell, 64, is facing a charge of exposure of sexual organs, after a victim said she was sitting inside the coffee shop on 2800 North University Drive in Coral Springs, when Mitchell exposed his penis through the window.

According to an arrest report, the victim was sitting in a booth inside the shop, when Mitchell sat adjacent to her outside at a table. The victim said Mitchell was reading a newspaper when he exposed himself in a vulgar and indecent manner.

According to the victim, Mitchell later closed his legs, got up and left on his bike. The victim then called Coral Springs police to report the incident.

Mitchell was later apprehended by police and transported to the Broward Sheriff’s Office main jail.