2 killed in shooting at Hollywood apartment complex

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – Hollywood police and crime scene investigators responded to the scene of a shooting Thursday morning at an apartment complex.

The shooting happened along Fillmore Street and Dixie Highway.

Officers blocked off the area after two people were shot.

One man who lives in the area said he heard six or seven gunshots just after midnight.

He said he immediately got down low in his home.

“It be too many young kids going out early, man, through the foolishness, like gun violence and s***, so I was just hoping it wasn’t one of the youngins’,” the man, identified only as Desmond, said. “Prayers to whoever did lose their life, but I’m just hoping it ain’t no youngins’.”

A Local 10 News crew was at the scene as the medical examiner left the area with a body.

Several detectives were also spotted appearing to search for evidence near a car that was parked within the scene.

They later placed several bags near the street.

At this point, it’s not clear what was inside those bags.

Police confirmed that one victim died at the scene and the other victim died after being transported to a hospital.

Police are asking anyone in the area with surveillance video to contact the police department or Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

Detectives did not immediately have a description of the shooter or information about a possible motive.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released.