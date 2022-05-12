4 South Florida high schools earn top marks in national ranking

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – Four Broward County Public high schools are ranked among the top five percent in the nation.

According to the 2022 edition of U.S. News & World Report’s Best High Schools, Pompano Beach High School and William T. McFatter Technical High School rank in the top 2.5 percent of schools. Cypress Bay High School and Sheridan Technical High School rank in the top five percent.

These four South Florida high schools also rank among the top 50 high schools in Florida.

The report evaluated nearly 24,000 public high schools in all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

About 18,000 schools were ranked on six factors: college readiness, college curriculum breadth, state assessment proficiency, state assessment performance, underserved student performance and graduation rate.

