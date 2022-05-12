Band of burglars breaks into luxury high-rise building, goes on crime spree

A band of burglars broke into an apartment in a luxury high-rise building and went on a crime spree on Thursday morning in Fort Lauderdale’s trendy Flagler Village neighborhood.

It was still dark outside when the burglars busted in the door of an apartment in The Whitney saying they were searching for a safe, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Detectives believe the burglars broke into the wrong apartment. Outside of the building, at 120 NE 4th St., the thieves kidnapped a man who managed to getaway.

A carjacking victim said a gunman pistol-whipped him, police said. A car that was parked outside of the building on Thursday afternoon had a broken window.

The Whitney’s property manager distributed an e-mail asking residents to make sure their doors were locked, to avoid allowing anyone inside the building, and to report all suspicious activity.

Detectives are searching for at least three suspects. They are asking anyone with information about the crime spree to call the Fort Lauderdale Police Department at 954-764-4357 or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-8477.

