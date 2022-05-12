Woman, 19, tells deputy that getting arrested was on ‘bucket list’

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas eluded a Monroe County Sheriff's deputy after he tried to stop her from speeding.

HOMESTEAD, Fla. – A 19-year-old Homestead woman was arrested Thursday morning for fleeing from a deputy.

She then told the Monroe County Sheriff’s Deputy that getting arrested was on her “bucket list since high school.”

Janiya Shaimiracle Douglas was charged with fleeing and eluding.

The deputy sergeant reported that the driver of a Toyota sedan was speeding and driving recklessly on Card Sound Road at approximately 7:47 a.m., according to the report.

The officer turned on his patrol car’s lights and sirens, but Douglas continued driving southbound until finally stopping at the 3-way intersection at County Road 905.

Douglas was taken to jail, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s department.