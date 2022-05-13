80º

27-year-old woman goes missing in Fort Lauderdale

Alex Ciccarone , Digital Journalist

Tags: Fort Lauderdale, Broward County
Da’Neshia Dew missing flyer (Broward County Sheriff's Office)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Fort Lauderdale police are searching for a missing 27-year-old woman.

Authorities said Da’Neshia Dew was last seen on May 8 near 2401 Northwest 62nd Street.

Dew has brown eyes and black hair and is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall.

She was last seen wearing a blue shirt, gold and beige pants, and black and white shoes. She may also be carrying a white purse and a laptop.

Anyone with information about Dew’s whereabouts is asked to contact their local police department immediately.

