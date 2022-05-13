Man in stable condition after being shot after alleged parking dispute

Cellphone video shows the moments after the victim was shot in broad daylight along the 400 block of Southeast 2nd Street on Thursday just before 2:30 p.m.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – A man is now in serious, but stable condition at the Broward Health Medical Center after being shot after an alleged parking dispute in Fort Lauderdale on Thursday.

After the shooting, Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue said one man was taken to Broward Health Medical Center in stable but serious condition.

Elizabeth Boutet was scrolling on her phone on her balcony when she heard loud gunfire and that’s when she decided to start filming the scene.

“I looked down and I just see someone on the floor in pain,” Boutet said.

Investigators said the shooting stemmed from a verbal altercation between two men that escalated to a physical altercation, and then a shooting.

The victim suffered from a gunshot wound to his upper leg, authorities said.

In that same cellphone video, it shows the shooter who stayed on the scene, surrendering to the police with his hands on his head.

Police said the shooter remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“There’s always some type of parking issue on this block, and unfortunately somebody got hurt today,” Leonor Ortiz a resident who lives nearby said.

Fort Lauderdale police along with crime scene techs were seen focusing on two cars inside of the crime scene perimeter.

Local 10′s cameras spotted a grey Nissan being towed away with bullet holes on the passenger side.

The victim is expecting to have a full recovery and the shooter has not been identified.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether this incident did occur over an argument over a parking space.

The investigation is still ongoing.