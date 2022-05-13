Officers need help identifying Miami’s cigarette bandit

Officers are searching for a robber who was recently caught on video in Miami.

MIAMI – A brazen cigarette thief didn’t care that he was on camera. He steals regularly in Miami and he goes straight for that nicotine.

Officers are asking the public for help with identifying him.

Pete Fernandez was shopping. He couldn’t believe how nonchalant the man was about the crime.

“I just watched this! That’s insane.”

Store employees are too afraid to interfere with his antics.

Officers are asking anyone with information about the cigarette bandit to call the Miami Police Department at 305-603-6640 or Miami-Dade County Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477.