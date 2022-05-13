Surveillance video released in shooting that killed Miami-Dade teen

Newly obtained surveillance video shows the moment a 17-year-old was gunned down in Miami-Dade County.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police have released surveillance video of a shooting that killed a 17-year-old boy last week in northwest Miami-Dade.

The video shows someone, who they identified as 15-year-old Tavares Williams, pointing a gun at Cairi McNear, who is not seen in the frame.

Police say the teens were arguing in the courtyard of an apartment complex at 7126 NW 14th Place. last Wednesday when Williams started shooting.

The victim was struck multiple times before collapsing in the laundry area of the apartment complex, authorities said.

Police said Williams fled the scene after the shooting on a minibike.

McNear was pronounced dead at the scene by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue despite life-saving efforts from first responders.

Officers arrested Williams Monday on a second-degree murder charge.

Prosecutors plan to charge him as an adult.

He will remain in juvenile detention until at least his next hearing.

Further details about what the teens were arguing about was not immediately known.

“I don’t know who did it, I don’t know why it was done, I don’t what it’s related to. All I know is that it was senseless and stupid,” the victim’s mother, Arianna McNear, told Local 10 News last week.

A GoFundMe page has been created to go toward Cairi’s funeral and memorial service expenses.