Man on boat describes what he saw when small plane ignited after crashing on Miami bridge

Anthony Ruiz says he heard a loud bang as he was on the sand bar approximately a football field away from where the plane went down.

HAULOVER PARK, Fla. – Cellphone video captured the moments after impact when a single-engine Cessna 172 lost engine power before landing on the bridge, about five miles east of the Opa-Locka Airport, around 1 p.m.

Thick black smoke could be seen billowing into the air and Anthony Ruiz who was on a shift at the time riding his boat heard it all happen.

“I heard kind of like a bang but I wasn’t facing the bridge. I’m constantly listening to channel 16 to hear any type of vessels in distress and while I was on that channel I hear somebody saying a plane just crashed on the bridge and I turn around and I see the flames and I kind of headed over to it and started filming,” Ruiz said.

Ruiz said he assisted in blocking the inlet until marine police arrived, trying to prevent other boats from riding in an area where fuel could have spilled into the water.

“Honestly, man I was just hoping whoever was in the plane was out and alive,” Ruiz said.

There are a total of six victims who were injured, two of them were on the aircraft and suffered traumatic injuries, three additional patients were taken to area hospitals.