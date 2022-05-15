Blood moon lunar eclipse to appear in South Florida sky beginning Sunday night

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – There will be something quite unique appearing in South Florida’s skies on Sunday night.

A blood moon lunar eclipse will turn the moon red.

The moon will turn red as the sun’s rays pass through the earth’s atmosphere before reaching the moon.

The blue and green light is scattered, but the red colors remain. This is where the “blood” moon comes in.

A lunar eclipse is safe to view with the naked eye. There are no special glasses required, unlike a solar eclipse.

Seeing the eclipse will depend on cloud cover.

South Florida will have some thunderstorms Sunday that could linger into the evening.

Depending on where you are in South Florida, some breaks in the clouds will develop. It may not be a perfectly clear view for everyone.

Here is a rough timeline estimate for the eclipse:

9:32 p.m. Penumbral eclipse begins

10:27 p.m. Partial eclipse begins

11:29 p.m. Total eclipse begins

12:11 a.m. Maximum eclipse

12:53 a.m. Total eclipse ends

1:55 a.m. Partial eclipse ends

2:50 a.m. Penumbral eclipse ends

The penumbra refers to the more diffuse outer shadow of the earth.

There will be one more total lunar eclipse in November, otherwise the next one will not be until 2025.

