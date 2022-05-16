Oklahoma Sooners football team participates in community service at Miami-Dade elementary school

The University of Oklahoma football team is in Miami to serve the South Florida community.

The Sooners began a beautification project for Scott Lake Elementary School on Monday, painting, landscaping, and renovating the science lab.

In addition, they were participating with Miami-Dade County Public Schools in a water safety education program.

That is in addition to mentoring and encouraging students to attain academic excellence.

The football players will also create a Wishing Well Team Huddle to motivate fifth graders to take the state science assessment.

Soul Mission is the team’s community engagement program, created by Head Coach Brent Venables, it stands for Serve Our Uncommon Legacy to help build uncommon men that will change the world.