Swastikas, offensive graffiti found on bathroom walls inside Broward high school

Police in Broward County are investigating messages of hate that were found inside a Davie high school.

DAVIE, Fla. – Police in Broward County are investigating messages of hate that were found inside a Davie high school.

The disturbing discovery was found inside Western High School.

Several swastikas were drawn on the walls of a bathroom on the school’s campus.

Broward County Public Schools confirmed that the custodial staff discovered the offensive graffiti on Friday night after school.

They worked to immediately remove it from the bathroom walls.

The Davie Police Department was contact and is involved in the investigation.

Broward Schools sent Local 10 news a statement, which read, in part:

“The school’s administration continues to work with Davie Police to identify the individuals responsible – who will face appropriate disciplinary consequences. Broward County Public Schools does not tolerate displays of bigotry and hate and is committed to educating students about the profound impact of bias.”