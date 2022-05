DAVIE, Fla. – Davie police are searching for an 11-year-old girl who has been reported missing.

According to police, Danylah Harrington was last seen around 9:30 p.m. Monday in the area of 14500 SW 16th Street.

Police have not confirmed whether Danylah ran away from home or further details about her disappearance.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call the Davie Police Department at 954-693-8200.