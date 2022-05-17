MCSO: Woman arrested for child neglect after deputy discovers infant not properly secured in backseat

FLORIDA CITY, Fla. – A Florida City woman has been arrested on a child neglect charge and was cited for numerous violations, including speeding, careless driving, having a child not belted properly in a child seat, driving at night with a learner’s permit, as well as other license violations.

Janny De La Caridad Delgado-Hernandez, 20, was arrested Monday morning in the Florida Keys after a baby was found improperly secured in a car she was driving that crashed into concrete barriers on U.S. 1, according to Monroe County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

Adam Linhardt, a spokesman for the Sheriff’s Office, said Deputy Richard Rodriguez saw a Ford Focus traveling north at 68 mph in a 45 mph zone around 1 a.m. Monday at Mile Marker 107.

Linhardt said Rodriguez went to make a traffic stop when the Ford violently veered to the right, striking the blue concrete barrier on the right shoulder. The Ford then traveled to the left side of the lane and struck the barrier on the other side.

Rodriguez found two women inside the vehicle, a 30-year-old passenger, and the driver, later identified as Delgado-Hernandez.

Rodriguez then heard a baby crying loudly and found the infant on the floorboard behind the driver’s seat, Linhardt said.

“He also observed the baby car seat was placed incorrectly in the vehicle with a seat belt running over the car seat and not through the proper car seat restraint handles,” Linhardt said in a news release. “He also observed the seat belts were not properly secured.”

The passenger and the baby were taken to Homestead Hospital. Neither appeared to suffer serious injuries.

Delgado-Hernandez was taken to Mariners Hospital in Tavernier, where she was medically cleared and was then taken to jail.