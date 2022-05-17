Pursuit ends with subject in custody following report of man shooting at vehicles

A police pursuit came in an end Tuesday morning in southwest Miami-Dade County after reports of multiple shots fired.

Early reports indicated that police were following a silver pickup truck after the subject inside the truck was apparently shooting at passersby.

The gunfire allegedly erupted near the 25000 block of South Dixie Highway.

Authorities said they received a shot spotter alert that 12 rounds were fired.

Eventually, a large Miami-Dade police presence was able to stop the vehicle.

The subject, described by police as a while male, was taken into custody.

There has been no word from authorities on whether anyone was injured as a result of the gunfire.