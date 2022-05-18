State Attorney creates group to investigate crimes against elderly and the vulnerable

Miami-Dade State Attorney, Katherine Fernandez Rundle, released the video at a news conference describing crimes against the elderly and the vulnerable on Wednesday.

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – A shocking new video was released of a man who was wrestled to the ground ends up being killed at a group home for the mentally ill in North Miami back in December.

He was trying to leave the facility when the state says he was thrown to the floor.

“When attempting to restrain the resident. The staff members used physical techniques that were not a good idea. What should be done, is it a training issue is it a staff qualification is its example of an area that needs to be looked into,” Rundle said.

Three people were charged with the man’s death. The group staff had little training or training on how to restrain a person without injuring or killing them

There was another shocking case out of Doral, where a woman went into a hospital posing as a Cancer victim’s daughter.

“The victim was 70-years-old, signed a power of attorney, signing over her house, all her bank accounts and everything she owned to Nunez.” Rundle said.

Pablo Figueroa was arrested and Ana Nunez is currently on the run after they exploited $437,000 from the victim.

Rundle said a special group has been set up to investigate crimes against the elderly and vulnerable so cases like this never happen again.