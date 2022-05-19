7-year-old singer goes viral after powerful National Anthem performance before Panthers playoff game

An incredible moment took place at FLA Live Arena prior to Tuesday’s second round playoff game between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

SUNRISE, Fla – An incredible moment took place at FLA Live Arena prior to Tuesday’s second round playoff game between the Florida Panthers and Tampa Bay Lightning.

The singing of the National Anthem is quickly becoming a viral sensation thanks to an amazing and talented young girl.

She is 7-year-old Pranysqa Mishra.

“I was not nervous, but I was very, very excited,” Mishra told Local 10 News.

Mishra had both fans in the stands and players on the ice absolutely stunned with a vocal range that you would never expect out of the second grader.

“I love to belt out, that’s like my favorite part of singing,” she said.

The talent and moxie displayed by the little girl with the big voice did not go unnoticed by the Panthers.

“I thought she was amazing,” said Panthers forward Carter Verhaeghe. “She did such a good job; everyone was loving it. The crowd was loving it. She was amazing.”

Mishra’s mom Priya Mishra said it was clear the girl loved music from the time she was just two years old.

“She is listening to Whitney, at three and a half years, she’s listening to Celine Dion,” Mishra’s mother said.

She had her first gig at age five, singing in front of hundreds of people.

A couple years later Mishra started showing off her pipes at professional sports events, even making an appearance at a Miami Marlins game earlier this season.

“It was great,” Panthers captain Sasha Barkov said of Mishra’s performance. “It got us going and it was a little different than something we’ve had before, so we were excited to hear it.”

While she might not be fazed by the attention, you can’t say the same for her parents.

“I always get emotional,” her mother admitted through a chuckle.

Mishra said her goal is to one day do musical theater on Broadway and to sing in front of major crowds with some of her heroes, like Celine Dion, Lady Gaga, and Billie Eilish.

For now, she’ll have to settle for performing in front of some of the best hockey players in the world.

“I thought it was awesome,” said Panthers Head Coach Andrew Brunette. “I’m glad people enjoyed it. It was fun to watch.”

To see Mishra’s full performance, click here.