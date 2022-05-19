Miami man picks up $1 million Florida Lottery scratch-off ticket

MIAMI – A 61-year-old man is now $1 million dollars richer, after claiming a prize from the 50X THE CASH Scratch-Off Florida Lottery game.

The Florida Lottery announced Thursday that Jose Canetti Valdesuso purchased his winning ticket from Red Brick Liquors, located at 4351 Northwest 7th Street in Miami.

Valdesuso chose to receive his winnings as a one-time lump-sum payment of $820,000.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning Scratch-Off ticket.

The $5 game, 50X THE CASH, launched in January and features more than $215 million in cash prizes, including 12 top prizes of $1,000,000! The game’s overall odds of winning are 1-in-3.90.

Scratch-Off games are an important part of the Lottery’s portfolio of games, comprising approximately 75 percent of ticket sales and generating more than $1.3 billion for the Educational Enhancement Trust Fund (EETF) in fiscal year 2020-21.