Police: Woman who shot at Hialeah food truck from car appears before judge

A Hialeah woman who police said drove by a food truck and began shooting faces a judge.

(See video from courtroom above.)

A Hialeah woman who police say shot at a food truck with patrons nearby was in court Thursday.

Jennifer Hernandez, 26, was charged with five counts of attempted first-degree murder and is being held on no bond.

According to the police report, the shooter left multiple vehicles with bullet holes but luckily, no one was injured,

The Hialeah Police Department said they responded to 1175 SE 8th Ave. at 11 p.m. on Wednesday, April 20, after reports of shots fired.

The mobile truck uses the parking lot of a closed used car dealership in Hialeah as the place where it sells and serves food, according to police.

When officers arrived, they found multiple vehicles with bullet holes and three spent shell casings at the intersection of SE 8th Avenue and SE 11th place.

Officers spoke with five victims, four of whom were identified as patrons of the food truck. Police identified the fifth victim as the truck’s owner-cook.

Ad

One of the women, who police said was “visibly pregnant,” said she was inside her car when she heard numerous shots fired at her and told police that her young daughter was in the car with her. The woman’s front, driver’s side door was struck by gunfire.

Another victim told police that they saw the alleged defendant lower the front, passenger’s side window of a car and fire multiple shots at the food truck.

The truck’s owner said he was preparing food when numerous shots were fired in his direction.

The police report said there is surveillance video from the area and Local 10 News is working to obtain that video.

On Thursday, May 12, detectives said they received information from an anonymous caller who provided the defendant’s name, according to police, and a man who was with her. Police did not release details on what charges, if any, the man is facing.

Hernandez was ordered to stay away from the five victims. She remains in jail.