Heartbroken mother marks anniversary of son’s murder, continues to fight for Greyson’s Law

PLANTATION, Fla. – Family and friends gathered on Saturday to mark one year since the tragic death of a young boy.

Greyson Kessler was just four years old when his father, John Stacey, killed his son and himself in a murder-suicide.

The child’s mother, Ali Kessler, held a memorial and candlelight vigil at Deicke Park in Plantation on Saturday. The park was Greyson’s favorite place to play, and a tree has since been planted in the boy’s memory.

Vigil held for Greyson Kessler (WPLG)

Not only was Kessler honoring and remembering her son, but she also continues to shine a spotlight on Greyson’s Law.

“It’s warming that at least I know that with the help of everyone, may we can actually make change,” Kessler said. “I can’t do it alone.”

If passed, Greyson’s Law would make it easier for a judge to remove a child from a parent or guardian if there are concerns about threats or abuse not only to the child, but to the other parent.

Kessler believes if such a law had existed, it would have saved her son’s life.

