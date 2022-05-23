Florida gas prices dip a week after reaching record high

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Florida gas prices have dipped a little lower, a week after setting a new record high, AAA reported Monday.

On Sunday, the average price for gasoline in Florida was $4.48 per gallon, down 3 cents from the record high of $4.51 per gallon last week.

The change comes as nearly 2 million Floridians are expected to take a road trip for Memorial Day weekend.

“Even though pump prices have moved slightly lower, gas prices on Memorial Day are still forecast to be the holiday’s most expensive yet,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “A combination of tightening global supplies and strengthening demand are the main culprits behind this unprecedented pain at the pump. Unfortunately, there doesn’t appear to be a quick end in sight. Gas prices are likely to continue fluctuating throughout the summer and remain well above year-ago levels.”

According to AAA, before this year, the highest Memorial Day average gas price was set in 2008 at $3.93 per gallon.

Last year’s Memorial Day gas price average was $2.86 per gallon.

Despite high gas prices, AAA still expects 100,000 more Floridians to take a road trip this Memorial Day compared to last year – a 5.4% increase.

The most expensive metro markets for gas prices in Florida are currently West Palm Beach - Boca Raton ($4.64), Fort Lauderdale ($4.55) and Miami ($4.54).