81º

WEATHER ALERT

Local News

BSO investigating North Lauderdale crash that killed Margate woman

Chris Gothner, Digital Journalist

Tags: North Lauderdale, Broward County, Margate
The Broward County Sheriff's Office (WPLG)

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 58-year-old pedestrian from Margate Tuesday night.

According to a BSO news release, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Rock Island Road and Forrest Boulevard in North Lauderdale just before 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

According to BSO, 65-year-old Rosita Creary had a green light driving through the intersection heading north when she hit 58-year-old Hossein Levene, also of Margate, as she walked into traffic.

Medics took Levene to Broward Health North where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said neither excessive speed nor impairment were believed to be factors in the crash.

Copyright 2022 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Chris Gothner joined the Local 10 News team in 2022 as a Digital Journalist.

email