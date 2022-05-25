BSO investigating North Lauderdale crash that killed Margate woman

NORTH LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Broward County deputies are investigating a crash that killed a 58-year-old pedestrian from Margate Tuesday night.

According to a BSO news release, first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Rock Island Road and Forrest Boulevard in North Lauderdale just before 9 p.m. for a report of a vehicle hitting a pedestrian.

According to BSO, 65-year-old Rosita Creary had a green light driving through the intersection heading north when she hit 58-year-old Hossein Levene, also of Margate, as she walked into traffic.

Medics took Levene to Broward Health North where she was pronounced dead.

Investigators said neither excessive speed nor impairment were believed to be factors in the crash.