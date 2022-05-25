FHP: I-95 northbound lanes closed in Pompano Beach following fatal car crash, fire

Traffic camera video of a fatal car crash and fire in Pompano Beach.

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – The northbound lanes of Interstate 95 were shut down in Pompano Beach after a car burst into flames after crashing into a pole near the Atlantic Boulevard exit, killing two people inside, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the crash happened at around 1:21 p.m. Wednesday and the car was fully engulfed in flames when rescuers arrived. Both occupants of the car were confirmed dead by fire rescue crews.

Traffic is being diverted to Cypress Creek Road until investigators clear the scene, FHP says.

Officials have not yet identified the victims.