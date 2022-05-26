17 Cubans taken into custody after arriving in Key West

(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

17 Cuban migrants arrive to South Florida in this makeshift boat.

KEY WEST, Fla. – U.S. Customs and Border Patrol responded to Smathers Beach in Key West Wednesday morning after being alerted about a group of migrants who were making landfall, officials said.

Officials said 17 Cuban migrants were taken into custody around 9:45 a.m.

Video taken by a witness shows the group arriving to shore as a helicopter hovered overhead.

The group, which included both men and women, was immediately detained after arriving on land.

They are currently in federal custody and will be interviewed before being processed for removal proceedings, authorities said.

No injuries were reported.

WATCH: Cellphone video shows group of migrants arriving in Key West. (Video courtesy of @KeyWestShawn)