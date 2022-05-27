Police: Woman takes off on foot after crashing car into another vehicle in Wynwood

Car being towed away after hit-and-run crash in Wynwood.

MIAMI – A woman was arrested early Friday morning after she was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Miami’s Wynwood neighborhood, authorities said.

The crash was reported in the area of Northwest Second Avenue and 29th Street.

According to Miami police, the driver got out of her car and took off on foot after striking another vehicle, but she was taken into custody a short time later.

Police said she suffered a cut to her head during the crash.

No other injuries were reported.

It’s unclear at this time whether the driver was under the influence of anything or why she bailed out of her car.

Her identity has not yet been released.