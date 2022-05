The Margate Police Department is seeking a 12-year-old girl who went missing on Saturday. Police are searching for Serenity “Sasha” Anivin, who left her house at 2 p.m. on Saturday.

Police said Anivin was seen entering a white Toyota Highlander with another male and that the vehicle was traveling northbound on East River Drive.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 954-972-7111.