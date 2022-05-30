Heavy rains cause flooding, power outages throughout area on Sunday

Power outages and flooding were rampant through the area on Sunday.

Across the area on Sunday, heavy rain flooded the streets.

In Hialeah, up to five inches of rain fell, leading to a slow commute.

There where similar sights in Plantation and Fort Lauderdale, where close to two inches of rain fell.

In a tweet, the Miami Police Department said crews responded to the area of Northeast 3rd Avenue and 79th Street for live wires down and power outages.

The strong storms even led to road closures and delays.

There was a rollover accident in Davie as a result of the wet roads, and people living in Miramar saw light hail and rain.

According to Florida Power and Light, there were more than 700 power outages in Broward County, while Miami-Dade had more than 4,000 power outages reported.