No one found in water after vehicle mysteriously ends up in canal in Davie

DAVIE, Fla. – The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after a car crashed into a canal in Davie Monday morning.

The crash was reported around 5:20 a.m. off the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 near State Road 7.

According to FHP Lt. Indiana Miranda, a dive team from the Broward Sheriff’s Office searched the water and the vehicle for any occupants, but couldn’t find anyone.

She said the owner of the car told authorities that the car is a “family loaner vehicle” that multiple people use, although it was unclear who was using it when it crashed.

Miranda said no one related to the car’s owner has been reported missing and the car was not reported stolen by the owner.

The entrance ramp to the westbound lanes of I-595 from U.S. 441 southbound remains shut down while the vehicle is recovered from the water.

No other details were immediately known.