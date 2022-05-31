Coast Guard: 124 migrants on ‘grossly overloaded’ boat sent back to Haiti

Haitian sailing vessel intercepted by the U.S. Coast Guard on May 28, 2022

CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti – A United States Coast Guard crew repatriated 124 Haitian migrants found on a boat off the country’s coast amid an ongoing surge in migrants from the Caribbean nation.

According to an agency news release, Coast Guard Cutter Diligence spotted the 35-foot sailing vessel approximately 17 miles northwest of Cap du Mole in Haiti Saturday.

The agency said it provided the migrants with life jackets due to safety concerns stemming from the “grossly overloaded” vessel before repatriating them to Cap-Haitien Tuesday.

According to the release, the Coast Guard has intercepted 5,390 Haitian migrants since Oct. 1, 2021, nearly quadruple the number intercepted the entire previous year.