Police: Rumors of threat at Pembroke Pines school unsubstantiated

PEMBROKE PINES, Fla. – Pembroke Pines police quashed rumors of a threat to a charter school in the city Tuesday morning.

In a Twitter thread, the department said it had been made aware of rumors circulating at Franklin Academy at 5000 SW 207th Terrace. The agency said its Threat Assessment Team was unable to identify any active threat.

“There was no threat made towards the students, staff or campus,” one tweet read. “The school has been cleared.”

The reports come amid heightened awareness to the threat of school violence following the massacre at a Texas elementary school one week ago Tuesday.