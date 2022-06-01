After 32 years behind bars, wrongfully convicted man thanks those who championed his cause

A South Florida man who served more than three decades in prison for a crime he didn’t commit spent time Wednesday morning thanking members of the Miami-Dade County Black Advisory Board, who backed up his efforts to be freed.

Thomas Raynard James walked out of prison a free man in April after a judge vacated his sentence for a 1990 robbery and murder in Miami’s Coconut Grove neighborhood. Prosecutors’ review of the evidence found that James did not commit the crime.

“I wanted to personally thank each and every one of y’all that supported me,” James said. “It’s humbling that people actually come forth and step up after 30-some years.”

James maintained his innocence the entire time.

“I’m here, I’m glad to be here and I’m gonna try to make a difference,” he said.

James told the board he’s now working to build an organization to help other inmates in similar situations.

“I’m actually trying to put my own organization together to go back inside and help,” he said. “There’s a lot of people inside that need help and they’re crying out and nobody listens. I wasn’t the only one.”

James said he has not come up with a name for the organization just yet. He’s also penned a book, called “If Walls Could Talk, Would You Listen?” that not only discusses his personal experience as a wrongfully-convicted inmate but goes beyond his case to talk about wider issues with the criminal justice system.

Board members pledged to continue supporting James and his efforts.