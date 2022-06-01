Caught on camera: Crooks wanted for stealing tires and rims off several Pembroke Pines vehicles

Surveillance video captured several thieves in action as they stole expensive car parts off vehicles in Pembroke Pines.

In the video, the subjects can be seen removing what detectives believe may be tools from the trunk of a dark-colored car.

Then, two people are seen walking around a parked car.

On Monday, several families at an apartment complex near Pines Boulevard and University Drive said someone stole the tires and wheels right off their cars.

Some of the cars that were robbed were left on blocks.

Pembroke Pines police detectives are investigating.