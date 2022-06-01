Homestead couple arrested after body wrapped in bedsheet found floating in canal

Sonia Viviana Domingo Lopez, 21, and her boyfriend, Alberto Godinez Lopez, 24, are charged with murder in the killing of 30-year-old Adan Lopez Lorenzo.

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman were arrested Wednesday, nearly a week after the body of a man was found floating in a canal in southwest Miami-Dade.

According to Miami-Dade police, the body of Adan Lopez Lorenzo, 30, was wrapped in a bedsheet when it was found floating in a canal in the 23700 block of Ingraham Highway last Thursday.

Police said Lopez Lorenzo’s body was found by three men who were fishing in the canal, who immediately notified authorities.

According to the suspects’ arrest reports, a Miami-Dade County medical examiner performed an autopsy on Lopez Lorenzo’s body and determined that he died from sharp force injuries. The manner of death was deemed a homicide.

Police said their investigation led them to Sonia Viviana Domingo Lopez, 21, of Homestead, and her boyfriend, Alberto Godinez Lopez, 24, also of Homestead.

Authorities said both provided full confessions to detectives.

Police have not released a possible motive or further details about the murder.

Domingo Lopez and Godinez Lopez face charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence. They are being held at the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center without bond.