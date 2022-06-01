President Biden addresses baby formula shortage

When it comes to the formula shortage about 70 percent of the baby shortage supply is now out of stock

WASHINGTON – President Joe Biden sat down virtually with five of the top manufacturers of baby formula as the nation faces a shortage.

Tune in as I meet with major infant formula manufacturers to discuss our work to accelerate infant formula production and ramp up imports of formula through Operation Fly Formula.

“There is nothing more stressful than the feeling you can’t get what your child needs, that’s why I’ve directed my administration to use every tool available to increase the supply and get more formula on shelves,” Biden said.

His remarks come as the White House released a statement, announcing the fourth Operation Fly Formula Mission saying, “this delivery will include 380,000 pounds of Bubs Australia infant formula, approximately 4.6 million 8-ounce bottles.”

.@POTUS has announced a third and fourth Operation Fly Formula mission — delivering 3.7 million bottles of Kendamil formula and 4.6 million bottles of Bubs Australia infant formula.



Fourth operation:

“We are very passionate about feeding the next generation of children,” said Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Bubs Australia Kristy Carr.

United Airlines also became the first major carrier to donate flights to ship formula from abroad to the United States.

With store shelves still empty across the country, it comes as the nation faces 40-year high inflation.

The national average for gas jumped five cents Wednesday, hitting a new all-time record at $4.67 a gallon which is currently the price in Fort Lauderdale. Miami is only three cents behind, currently at $4.64 cents a gallon.

When it comes to the formula shortage about 70 percent of the baby shortage supply is now out of stock.