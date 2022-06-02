Coral Springs apartment complex shaken up by early morning gunfire

Authorities in Coral Springs responded to reports of gunfire overnight, leading to a large police response.

CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – Authorities in Coral Springs responded to reports of gunfire overnight, leading to a large police response.

Coral Springs police officers and Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies were observed surrounding a neighborhood near Coral Square Mall.

A resident of the MAA Coral Springs apartment community, located off Ramblewood Drive, told Local 10 News he was awakened by a bullet flying into his apartment.

“There was about a dozen gunshots,” the resident, who did not want to be identified, told Local 10 News’ Saira Anwer. “I called the cops and then heard another half dozen.”

He said a bullet went through his bedroom window, where his girlfriend was sleeping at the time. Thankfully, no one in his home was shot.

Coral Springs police say it all happened around 2 a.m.

“We had multiple people call us,” said Coral Springs Police Officer Chris Swinson. “Our patrol units came out here, our investigators did a canvass of the area.”

Ad

Officers said they found two vehicles that had crashed inside the complex.

No drivers were inside, but something else was.

“We did find some weapons in there, and we did find bullet casings around there,” said Swinson. “And multiple cars in the development right now that have bullet holes.”

Another gun was spotted on the ground in the complex.

Officers and deputies set up an early morning staging area at a nearby shopping plaza as dozens of law enforcement officers searched for the shooter.

They cleared the scene around 6 a.m.

So far, no shooter has been found or arrested, but police say they also haven’t found any gunshot victims.

Authorities are asking anyone who may have video evidence or who may have seen what happened to call Broward Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.

“If there’s any victims or anybody that has any information, we encourage them to contact us,” said Swinson.

Multiple residents told Local 10 News they’re frustrated because the complex is supposed to be a gated community, but the gate doesn’t work and people, specifically criminals, can just come and go freely.

Ad

Local 10 News reached out to the MMA Coral Springs leasing office, which said there is a plan to fix the broken gate.