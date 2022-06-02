Deputies searching for teens accused of stealing Pembroke Park city golf cart

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Deputies with the Broward Sheriff’s Office are attempting to identify a group of teenagers accused of stealing a Pembroke Park city-owned golf cart Saturday.

According to a BSO news release, deputies responded to a report of a theft near the Raymond P. Oglesby Preserve city building located at 3115 SW 52nd Ave.

The agency said a city employee parked a tan EZ-GO golf cart in front of the building while going to close the parks. After returning, deputies said he saw a group of several teenagers riding the cart near the Southwest 48th Avenue exit.

“The subjects were captured on surveillance cameras in the building where the golf cart was last parked,” the news release states. “The golf cart is described as having a rear seat damaged without a cover. In addition, it has a rear-view mirror and possibly a City of Pembroke Park decal on the front. The E-Z golf cart is valued at $1,000.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS.