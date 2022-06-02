Pedestrian stood on tracks as Brightline train approached, police say

Pedestrian killed after being struck by Brightline train in Pompano Beach

POMPANO BEACH, Fla. – Authorities have provided new information regarding a pedestrian who was struck and killed by a Brightline train earlier this week.

According to Broward Sheriff’s Office, the pedestrian stood on the tracks as the train approached.

The train engineer told investigators that he immediately began hitting the horn and flashing the train’s lights, but the person did not move.

It happened on Tuesday at approximately 4:20 p.m. along Copans Road and Dixie Highway in Pompano Beach.

The pedestrian has yet to be identified by authorities.

Investigators from BSO are continuing to investigate the circumstance that led up to the crash.