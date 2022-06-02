Sea turtle delivers eggs, endures surgery at Zoo Miami after shark attack

In this image provided by Zoo Miami. Zoo Miami Associate Veterinarian, Dr. Marisa Bezjian, performs surgery on a loggerhead turtle on May 31, 2022, after she was brought to Miami Zoo's new Sea Turtle Hospital in Miami. The turtle was rescued from the Port St. Lucie Power Plant after a shark attack left its left fin with exposed bone.

MIAMI – A loggerhead turtle is rehabbing at Zoo Miami’s new Sea Turtle Hospital after a shark bit off most of her left fin.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission sent the turtle to the zoo after it was rescued in Port St. Lucie.

Veterinarians named the 388-pound turtle Baymax and stabilized her with a diet of squid and crab. They also discovered she was pregnant.

After giving her calcium and oxytocin to stimulate her labor, she deposited more than 100 eggs, which are now being incubated at the Miami-Dade Parks Sea Turtle Conservation Program.

Then they performed surgery to clean up what’s left of her fin so she’ll be able to return to the wild.